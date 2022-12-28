Pakistan International Airlines announces discounted fares for passengers travelling from Beijing-Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced discounted fares for passengers travelling on the Beijing-Islamabad route, reported ARY News.

The flight fare will now be Renminbi(RMB) 4,681 including all taxes. This comes as great news for those planning to travel to Pakistan during the Chinese New Year holidays.

PIA has also announced a cut in fares for the Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing round trip. The new price will be RMB 12,050 including all taxes.

"PIA is currently operating weekly passenger flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday respectively," reported ARY News.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has granted approval to the PIA to start weekly flights on the Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad route. The airline is making the required arrangements to start flights on the route.

According to ARY News, China will scrap the quarantine requirement for international arrivals starting January 8.

Recently, the media reported that Britain has refused to lift the ban on PIA flights due to safety concerns.



Sources cognizant of the development said the British Department of Transport (DfT) had written a letter to the CAA to convey its concerns over the measures it had taken for flight dependability, ARY News reported citing sources.

The decision came as the UK strongly expressed its safety concerns to the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and had written a letter to it regarding it.

Moreover, the letter was received by CAA on September 8, 2022.

The DfT expressed its dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the CAA to ensure flight standards and safety in the letter which has become a major cause of concern as the department is of the opinion that the ban could not be lifted because of the lack of progress despite the legislation on aviation in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Recently, A passenger onboard a PIA Peshawar-Dubai flight created a ruckus midflight as he suddenly started punching seats, kicking the aircraft's window and indulging in a brawl with the flight crew, ARY News reported citing sources.

The whole incident started when the passenger started indulging himself in a brawl with the crew on the flight and doing weird activities on PIA's PK-283 flight including damaging the aircraft's window by kicking it with force as if trying to break it.

The passenger also punched and kicked the seats and then laid down on the floor with his face down. He was frequently violent on the flight and later when in a bid to contain the situation the flight attendants intervened, he attacked them as well. (ANI)

