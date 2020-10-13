Pakistan is not a 'democracy but a stratocracy': Altaf Hussain

London [UK], October 13 (ANI): Pakistan is not a "democracy but a stratocracy" where the army is ruling the country directly or indirectly and any criticism of it has been declared against the law, said Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.

Taking a dig at the Pakistan Army, Hussain said that the job of the army is to defend the borders of the country and not to do politics. He added that the forces in the country have killed thousands of Baloch, Sindhis and Mohajirs.

"The army has killed thousands of Baloch, Sindhis and Mohajirs, yet Altaf Hussain is still called a terrorist. The job of the army is to defend the borders of the country and not to do politics. Every Commissioned officer of the Army takes an oath that they will not take part in politics directly or indirectly. A military officer who participates in politics plainly violates the Constitution and his oath, too. There is no democracy in Pakistan," Hussain said.



"Unfortunately, Pakistan is not a democracy but a stratocracy. The army is ruling the country directly or indirectly. Even today, any criticism of the army has been declared against the law and the one who dares to expose the army is held a traitor. It looks as if the army is not human but angels," he added.

Hussain said that there is no other leader except him, who openly addresses the army in this way.

He said that an attempt is being made to occupy the islands of Sindh as well. "The PPP government in Sindh itself wrote a letter to the federal government expressing its consent to sell the islands that belong to Sindh. This way the Zardars (Feudal) has sold islands along with lands. It is imperative for Sindhis to join hands with him (Altaf Hussain) and he will take back these islands and will not allow anyone to take possession of Sindh," he said,

He said that the islands belong to Sindh and the people of Sindh should take back these islands

