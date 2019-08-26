Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File photo)
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File photo)

Pakistan is ready for war: Foreign Minister Qureshi

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:42 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Pakistan is ready for every kind of war, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday in the wake of simmering tensions in the region over India's historic move to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a ceremony here, Qureshi said the world was witnessing that "India had put the regional peace and stability at risk by illegally revoking" the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.
He added that India could do "anything to divert the world's attention from its atrocities and grave human rights violation" in the region.
Reiterating similar threats over a nuclear war between the two neighbours, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the nation, earlier in the day, said Pakistan will keep fighting for the freedom of Kashmir till the end and will stand by the Kashmiris in any situation.
Khan also cautioned that both the countries were nuclear powers and in case of a war between the two countries, it could have an effect on the entire world.
Qureshi further warned that the entire region would be affected by the war between the two nuclear powers.
The Foreign Minister stressed that they were using diplomatic, political and legal options to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue and will even raise the issue in the upcoming annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month.
Khan's address to the nation comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi earlier this month abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the former state into two Union Territories.
During his Independence Day speech, Khan had told the Legislative Assembly in Pakistan occupied Kashmir that he will become "the brand ambassador for all Kashmiris" and will raise the matter at international forums.
His remarks coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruling out any scope of third-party intervention in the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan during a bilateral meeting with the United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France on Monday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:37 IST

NSG membership crucial for growth of nuclear power: Modi tells...

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): India is moving towards clean energy including investment-intensive nuclear power for which membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) is crucial to building investor confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Twitter sends notice to Pak President over his post on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Micro-blogging site Twitter has sent a notice to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi over his post on the situation in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:59 IST

Brexit: India, UK agree to form team for progress in economic agenda

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom have agreed to form a small team for progress in the economic agenda in the wake of Britain's decision to exit from European Union.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:37 IST

Joke, bonhomie mark Modi-Trump meet with media

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): Joke and bonhomie marked the interaction United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with the media ahead of their talks here on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:53 IST

Repealing Article 370 is India's internal matter, Modi tells UN...

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during their meeting on Sunday that repeal of Article 370 was India's internal matter and no step has been taken by New Delhi that in any manner threatens regional peace.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:52 IST

Imran Khan nominates himself "ambassador" of Kashmir, says 'will...

"Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he has nominated himself as the "ambassador of Kashmir" and will keep fighting till the region attains "freedom".

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:40 IST

US being treated more fairly by WTO now: Trump

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that his country is being treated more fairly now by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in view of the US' recent victories in major cases.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:33 IST

PM Modi highlights India's efforts for sustainable future at G-7 summit

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a session on 'Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate' at G-7 summit here and highlighted India's efforts at eliminating the single-use of plastic, conserving water and harnessing solar energy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:20 IST

With Trump by his side, Modi rules out third party mediation on Kashmir

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): With US President Donald Trump by his side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday ruled out any third-party mediation on the Kashmir dispute saying it's a bilateral issue with Pakistan and that the two countries can resolve all issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:22 IST

PM Modi, Trump meet on G7 sidelines; discuss Kashmir issue

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:09 IST

Baloch hold anti-Pak protest in Germany, raise pro-freedom slogans

Frankfurt [Germany], Aug 26 (ANI): The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) has organized an anti-Pakistan protest outside the country's consulate in Frankfurt.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:23 IST

Had no plans to meet Iran FM at G7 Summit: Trump

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he had no plans to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif at the G7 Summit as it would have been "too soon" for him.

Read More
iocl