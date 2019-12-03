Pakistan: Islamabad High Court admits Zardari's bail application

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 03 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday admitted a petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, seeking medical bail in two cases filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The petition will be heard by IHC tomorrow, Dawn reported

Zardari has been detained on charges of money laundering and presently undergoing treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad. He was arrested by NAB after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case on June 10.

Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad, has maintained in the bail plea that he is suffering from a heart condition as well as diabetes and needs medical care, Dawn reported.

Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur, who is in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), also sought bail from the IHC, arguing that she is the mother of a differently-abled child and has to take care of her.

The NAB had arrested Zardari on June 10 after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case. He was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on October 22 where he is currently undergoing treatment. (ANI)

