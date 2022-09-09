Pakistan: Islamabad Police bans officials from posting videos on social media in uniform

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Pakistan's Islamabad Capital Police has issued an order to ban the officials from posting videos on social media in uniform, saying that it will undermine the institution's image reports said.

While speaking on this, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Akbar Nasir, said that a ban has been put in place on uploading videos on social media in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police uniform. Any such social media activities of Islamabad Police are now banned, reported Pakistan's local media outlet The News International

Citing a notification issued from the office of IGP Islamabad, the media portal said that the Islamabad police officials would not be allowed to upload videos on social media platforms in police uniforms as they are bringing a bad name to the institution.

Moreover, the notification said that it was intimated that all the officials of the ICT Police avoid the use of such social media apps in the said manner otherwise strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the delinquent officials, as per The News International.



Islamabad Police recently made headlines because of the "torturous" custody of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aid Shahbaz Gill. Pakistan is "descending into a banana republic", Imran Khan had said amid the controversy surrounding the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, which the PTI chief claims is a conspiracy to target him and his party.

Gill was arrested by the police on August 9, after he made controversial remarks against the Pakistan army on television that were deemed as "highly hateful and seditious" by the country's media authority. Imran Khan's party has alleged that Gill was tortured in police custody previously and his life remains in danger.

"Descending into a banana republic. The civilised world will be shocked at our levels of barbarism. The worst part is an easy target has been chosen to make an example of through torture and without a fair trial," Imran Khan tweeted along with the video of Gill being taken to hospital.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also expressed concern at the decision taken by the court to send Gill to physical remand.

"Any allegations that he was mistreated while on remand should also be investigated fairly and transparently," the commission tweeted. (ANI)

