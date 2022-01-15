Pakistan: Islamabad residents criticize deteriorating traffic conditions in capital city

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Increased vehicular traffic and congestions on roads due to the absence of a proper transport system is becoming a nuisance in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, as people remain stranded for hours during peak hours.

"Traffic jams have become a daily nuisance, and nobody wants to witness Islamabad's beautification being stuck in traffic," he said. "It seems that the city's rush hours have extended manifold," said Akram Shah, a resident, reported The Express Tribune.

Shah also criticized the local transport conductors and said that their behaviour and attitude is discourteous.

"I once travelled from Aapbara market to Faizabad. The van conductor not only misbehaved with me but also forced me to sit in an already full and congested van,", he added.

Women, children and the old are left at the mercy of the unaccommodating local transport in the capital.



"The women are mostly offered the front seat with the driver, and people are stuffed into the vehicle like chickens, which is unethical and deplorable," complained a frequent traveller.

A young girl recalled an incident when a conductor misguided her to get on board when she intended to go in the opposite direction.

"I was sitting right next to the driver and he repeatedly touched my body while shifting the vehicle's gear lever. I tried to move away, but due to congestion and other passengers along with me, I could not help but remain silent", said another girl said on the condition of anonymity, reported The Express Tribune.

Many others highlighted that majority of the transport is not user friendly for differently-abled people.

A few transgender people also reported facing humiliation and negligence at the hands of the local transporters, said the newspaper. (ANI)

