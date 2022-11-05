Pakistan issues 2,942 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak birth celebrations

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday informed that its High Commission in New Delhi has issued nearly 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to attend the over week-long birth celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Guru Nanak's birth celebrations are scheduled to be held in Pakistan from November 6-15.



Indian Sikh pilgrims who will travel to Pakistan would visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

"On the occasion of Birthday Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 2,942 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the Birth Celebrations scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 6-15 November 2022," the Pakistan High Commission in India said in a statement.

"During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on 6 November and return back to India on 15 November 2022," it added. (ANI)

