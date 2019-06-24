Flag of Pakistan (representative image)
Pakistan issues visas to 463 Indian Sikh Pilgrims to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 21:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday issued visas to 463 Indian Sikh Pilgrims, who will travel to the country to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh from June 27 to July 6.
Within the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions every year.
This time, the High Commission also accommodated those Sikh Yatrees who were granted Pakistani visas for observing Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev from June 14 to June 23, but could not go to Pakistan. The visas issued by the High Commission in New Delhi are in addition to the travel permission given to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from different parts of the world.
"Issuance of a maximum number of pilgrimage visas is in line with the Government of Pakistan's policy of promoting visits to religious shrines and people-to-people contacts. It also reflects the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines," the press release read. (ANI)

