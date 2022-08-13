Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami chief slams gov't for deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Thursday expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and KP chief minister would be responsible if anything untoward happens in the province.

This comes as JI will start a countrywide protest movement against the inflated bills from Friday and the party chief will address the central rally in Peshawar. Meanwhile, the party workers will also hold protests in Islamabad and Lahore on August 15 and August 17 respectively.

Showing anticipation over the province being pushed towards the security crisis under a conspiracy, he said the KP people were worried over the security situation in Dir Valley.



He slammed PTI saying that the party has been ruling the province for over nine years but it had done nothing for the welfare of the masses. The JI Cheif held the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) equally responsible for the deterioration of the country's economy, The News International reported.

He said the incumbent and previous governments destroyed every sector and created multiple crises, adding that bad-governance, corruption and ill-conceived economic policies were the root causes of the problems.

The country needed honest and dedicated leadership to steer it out of prevailing circumstances, he said. Siraj said besides inflation, unemployment and loadshedding, the masses were also worried about their protection now, adding that the rulers were engaged in the fight to secure their vested interests amid existing crisis.

Speaking on the crisis-ridden economy, he reiterated that the demand to abolish the interest-based economy.

The JI chief said the protest movement would continue till the government withdrew taxes included in the electricity bills. He said if a person consumed electricity of worth PKR 4,000, while he has to pay over PKR 8,000 in the form of different taxes, adding that the people were no longer able to pay the bills sent to them on the direction of the IMF. (ANI)

