Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami protests against arrest of MPA Abdul Rasheed

Karachi [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a demonstration outside the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) City office to protest against the registration of a case against the member of the Provincial Assembly Syed Abdul Rasheed, local media reported.

The JI MPA Rasheed along with local leaders and other political activists gathered outside the SSP city office located at Baghdadi Complex, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the SSP City said that three cases were filed against MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed. The JI protestors said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers were not nominated in the FIR.

Meanwhile, the JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh to take a notice of the registration of a fake FIR against the police officer. He also criticised the SSP for delivering media statements and said that he delivered the statements like a party instead of performing security duty.

Rehman further said that JI workers were not afraid of fake cases, reported ARY News.



The JI Karachi chief announced organising a city-wide protest if the police failed to register FIR against the attack on JI workers by Monday. He also demanded the withdrawal of the FIR against MPA Abdul Rasheed and other workers.

Earlier, on Friday, the Karachi police arrested JI MPA from Lyari, Syed Abdul Rasheed and many others for staging a protest against the dilapidated sewerage system in Lyari Town.

In a video message, MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed said that he was kept at the Chakiwara police station. He said that they established protest camps across Lyari to highlight the sewerage issues in the area when Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers allegedly attacked their camp, according to ARY News.

Rasheed said that four JI workers were injured in the attack carried out by PPP workers in Lyari who have been shifted to the hospital. The Sindh Assembly lawmaker said that he was kept in police lock-up and was tortured by the police officer.

After the arrest, large numbers of JI workers reached the Chakiwara police station and started protesting against the police action.

Meanwhile, JI's Ameer Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the arrest and demanded the authorities immediately release MPA Rasheed.

The residents of several areas of Lyari Town have staged protests multiple times against the dilapidated sewerage system and other issues of drinking water, electricity and gas shortage, however, the concerned authorities did not address the issues. (ANI)

