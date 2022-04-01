Pakistan journalist asks 'why invite US to OIC moot if received threat'

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): A Pakistan journalist, while taking a dig at the statement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Washington's role in an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust him from power, questioned why the United States was invited at the OIC meeting if PM received a threat from the country.

Senior Anchor Hamid Mir in Geo News programme "Capital Talk" asked if the US had conveyed such a huge threat to Pakistan then why Imran Khan invited US Under Secretary of state Uzra Zeya to the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers conference held in Islamabad on March 21, reported the News International.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his tweet said, "Constructive meeting with @UnderSecStateJ, visiting to attend #OIC48CFM, promoting more engagement between US & OIC States. We welcome leadership in the Extended Troika for sustainable peace in Afg. Imp for int'l community to prioritize the humanitarian need of ppl of Afg."

"Bilaterally, Pakistan has a longstanding relationship with the US & we believe a regular & structured dialogue process imp to promoting our bilat & shared regional objectives. We look forward to commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year," he said in his second tweet, as per the newspaper.

Earlier, in another similar incident, Pakistani journalist, Syed Talat Hussain while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan questioned him as to 'why cry global conspiracy' and yet invite the US delegation.



Taking to Twitter, Hussain wrote, "So you cry global conspiracy (by Washington) and also warmly invite and welcome their delegation to the OIC conference? Not to mention holding joint air exercises Falcon Talon?"

This comes at a time when PM, earlier in the day said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members which has evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.

Ahead of the no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan, the journalist alerted that some desperate political, legal, procedural, and constitutional options are being contemplated.

"Madness Alert- Some desperate political, legal, procedural and constitutional options are being contemplated, which, if exercised, might create an even more desperate situation," wrote Hussain.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

