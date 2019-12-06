Pakistan: Journalists hold protests, condemn act of laying siege to newspaper's office

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 06 (ANI): Journalists from across Pakistan held protests on Thursday against the siege of offices of Dawn newspaper by a mob earlier this week.

Unknown people on Monday had staged demonstrations outside Islamabad office of Dawn for reporting that London Bridge attacker was of Pakistani origin. Dawn had reported that Usman Khan who stabbed two people to death and injured three others in late November was of Pakistan origin.

The angry mob had staged a protest outside the office of Dawn and chanted slogans against the newspaper. They besieged the newspaper premises for several hours and did not allow the employees to enter or leave the building, reported Dawn.

On Tuesday, people also protested outside the Karachi Press Club against Dawn. They threatened to besiege the offices of the media group if "prompt action was not taken against the management and outlets of the organisation for publishing false news."

Condemning these acts, Thursday's protests by journalists occurred in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta. Addressing the Karachi protest, Dawn's Editor Zaffar Abbas said that "one by one, all of the media organisations are being suppressed" and called on all media houses to come together and remain united at such a time.

"When Geo is attacked, we remain quiet. When Dawn is attacked, most of us, again, remain quiet. When the distribution of Jang newspaper and The News is prevented, others seek to take advantage of the situation," he added.

Abbas said that the circulation of Dawn was also being stopped in certain cities once more.

"We must understand, the editors as well as the owners, that when someone views it as an opportunity to cash in on greater sales in such times, then what has happened with us can happen with them too. That's why we all need to stand together," he said. (ANI)

