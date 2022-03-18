Pakistan: JUI-F to send 10,000 volunteers to protect PDM supporters' march

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): The Pakistani Opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Thursday announced that it would send about 10,000 volunteers of its Ansarul Islam Force to provide security to the participants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) long march on March 25.

Ansarul Islam Force is the JUI-F volunteer force that provides security to the party's leaders and their workers during public rallies, conventions and other events.

PDM has given a call to its workers and the public to begin their long march towards Islamabad on Pakistan Day on March 23 and would reach the Parliament House on March 25 to stage a possible sit-in to counter the government's alleged attempt to forcibly stop lawmakers from entering the Parliament House to cast vote on the no-trust motion.

The JUI-F's provincial council on Thursday met senator Attaur Rehman and discuss the plan for the Islamabad march, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported citing JUI-F media cell statement.

In the meeting, the council decided that the JUI-F officials from Haripur and Buner districts would meet in Peshawar on Friday to take the final decision on the mass gathering of opposition parties in Islamabad.



Meanwhile, the meeting of JUI-F office-bearers from Kohat division will take place in Kohat on March 19, the JUI-F's organisers in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Division's meeting will discuss their plan in the Serai Nourung area of Lakki Marwat district the next day.

The JUI-F council also discussed the second phase of the local body election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, a petition was filed in Islamabad High Court, demanding to prohibit the ruling's public rally in Islamabad's Red Zone.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled the public rally on March 27 at Islamabad's D-Chowk to show solidarity with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan against the no-trust motion that was tabled by the opposition parties.

The opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

