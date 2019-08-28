Representative Image
Representative Image

Pakistan: Karachi airspace partially shut till Aug 31

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:58 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 28 (ANI): Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), closing the three routes of Karachi airspace from August 28 to August 31, reported Dunya News.
All international flights have been asked to avoid three aviation routes in the Karachi airspace as per the NOTAM. The CAA has not given any reason for the closure.
However, an alternate route has been suggested by the authority.
The notification comes at a time when the country's Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhry stated that Pakistan is considering a complete closure of airspace to India, adding that the federal Cabinet is also planning to ban India from using its territory for trade with Afghanistan.
"Prime Minister is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on the use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in Cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration...!" the minister said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Amid heightening tensions between India and Pakistan over New Delhi's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad has downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and partially closed its airspace.
Pakistan had also shut down its airspace after India conducted Balakot strike on February 26. On July 16, Pakistan had fully opened its airspace for all flights. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

3,000 people affiliated to ISIS remain in Syria: Russia

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): About 3,000 individuals related to the banned terrorist group ISIS remain in Syria, said Gennady Kuzmin Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:40 IST

Trump administration to work towards Russia's G7 reinstatement,...

Washington [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday stated that the US President Donald Trump-led administration will work towards getting Russia reinstated to the G7 grouping.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 06:29 IST

2 possibly dead after active shooter situation in Arkansas

Arkansas [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Two people are believed to be dead after a rifle-armed man opened fire at a residence here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:35 IST

2 killed after major explosion in Gaza

Gaza, Aug 28 (ANI): At least two people lost their lives on Tuesday after an explosion near a police checkpoint at Eldadhuah Junction here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:37 IST

Over 800 arrested since outbreak of Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong [China], Aug 28 (ANI): More than 800 people have been arrested ever since the ongoing protests broke out in Hong Kong in June.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:28 IST

5 people killed after truck catches fire in China

Zhejiang [China], Aug 28 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives after a truck caught fire in a tunnel here, according to local authorities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:06 IST

Amazon fires: Macron has to withdraw insults for Brazil to...

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 28 (ANI): Brazil may reject the USD 20 million offer from G7 nations to combat the Amazon fires if French President Emmanuel Macron fails to withdraw his "insults", the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:20 IST

'Virgin' to be removed from marriage certificates in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 28 (ANI): In what is being hailed as a step towards gender equality, brides in Bangladesh will no longer have to declare if they are 'virgins' on marriage certificates, as per a high court ruling.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:55 IST

Concerns raised over the use of school children for organising...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 27 (ANI): Concerns have been expressed over the use of school children here in organising protests without the prior consent of their parents.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:25 IST

Hungary seeks more investments from India

Budapest [Hungary], Aug 27 (ANI): Hungary sought more Indian investments during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to the country apart from intensifying cooperation in areas of film production, digitalisation, water management, solar energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:03 IST

40 people feared dead after boat capsizes off Libya's coast

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 40 people are feared dead after another boat capsized off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

Jaishankar unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Indian embassy in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian embassy in Moscow.

Read More
iocl