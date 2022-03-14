Pakistan: Karachi police fear resurgence of sectarian terrorism

Karachi [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): The police in Pakistan's Karachi fear the resurgence of sectarian terrorism after the Shia leader was shot dead on Saturday in a target killing in the Ancholi area, local media reported.

Syed Salman Haider Rizvi, general secretary of the Pasban-e-Aza and former president of the Masjid Khair-ul-Amal, was shot dead on Saturday night.

The incident took place outside Rizvi's residence near the Masjid Khair-ul-Amal in Ancholi Society within the jurisdiction of the Samanabad police station.



Investigators probing the murder of a senior leader of Pasban-i-Aza feared the return of sectarian terrorism in the metropolis as they believed that Rizvi was killed because of sectarian reasons, Dawn newspaper reported.

While talking to Dawn newspaper, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official Raja Umar Khattab recalled that such a killing apparently based on sectarianism took place after a considerable period.

He feared the "sectarian terrorism was again rearing its ugly head in the metropolis", said the Pakistani newspaper. (ANI)

