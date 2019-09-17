Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt makes it mandatory for female students to 'cover-up'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): In a regressive step, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made it mandatory for female students of government-run schools to cover themselves up in the province's educational institutions.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to make it mandatory for female students of government-run schools to cover themselves up in the province's educational institutions, Adviser to Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash was quoted as saying by Dawn on Monday.

Bangash claimed the decision is "in line with tribal values and the traditions of Islam."

"We have to take decisions which are in the best interest of our culture, people and the province. If such a measure can convince the parents to send their girls to schools, why not go ahead with it?" he said.

This decision was enforced in Peshawar where the heads of all government girls middle, high and higher secondary schools in the district have been directed by the authorities to instruct their students to cover themselves up with a gown, abaya or chador "in order to protect them from any unethical incident".

The decision has been criticised by Former KP education minister and Awami National Party MPA Sardar Hussain Babak who said it will have a negative impact on education trends. (ANI)