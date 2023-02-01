Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police protest against rising terrorism in province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Wednesday staged a protest against the rising terrorism in the province.

The police force protested in front of the Peshawar Press Club. This is the first time in history that the province's police has protested against terrorism.

Videos shared on social media show groups of police officers raising slogans against rising terrorism

On January 30, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Peshawar's Police Lines mosque, a heavily guarded facility at about 1 pm during Zohr prayers, forcing the roof to collapse on those praying at the time.

The death toll in the blast has risen to 100 as the rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris of the mosque concluded on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The toll of injured has reached at least 221.

According to Mohammad Asim, the spokesperson for the primary medical facility, Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, approximately 100 bodies have been taken into the facility and 53 patients are being treated, as per Geo News.



The KP caretaker CM revealed that an inquiry committee had been constituted to identify those responsible for this act.

Geo News reported citing Rescue 1122's spokesperson who stated that the rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris of the mosque has finally concluded.

Speaking during a press conference alongside KP CM Azam Khan, Inspector-General Moazzam Jah Ansari said that about 10-12 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast. He said that there has been a security lapse and investigations are underway to ascertain the facts, Geo News reported.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he blew himself up. The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Recently, thousands of people staged a march in Pakistan's Bajour and vowed to protect peace in the region, The Dawn reported.

The peace march organised by the Bajaur Peace Action Committee, a local alliance of political parties, was attended by political workers, social activists, traders and youth. Tribal elders, traders, social activists and youth participated in the march and asked for the restoration of peace in the district.

The march's participants chanted slogans in favour of peace and against the fresh wave of terrorism in the region, particularly in the tribal districts. They held white flags and placards. They gathered at Dubai Market near Jinnah Bus Terminal at 10 am. (ANI)

