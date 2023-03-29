Pakistan: Kidnappings, forced conversions of Christian, Hindu girls increasing unabated

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): Kidnappings, forced conversions of Christian, Hindu girls in the Pakistani provinces of Sindh and Punjab are increasing unabated, Greek City Times reported.

In the eyes of the civilized world, the crime has the sanction of the Mullahs and their followers and that is why there are no protests of civil society or reports of human rights organisations.

On Human Rights Day in December 2022, a report by Voice of Justice (VoJ) tabulated a hundred cases of abduction, rape and forced conversion to Islam of Christian girls between 2019 and 2022. This report does not mention the cases of Hindu and Sikh girls which are reported almost every month. In Sindh, even the parents of young boys fear their kidnapping for forced conversion, according to Greek City Times.



The report, titled 'Conversion Without Consent', talks about an increase in violence against non-Muslim women while the state remains indifferent and the judicial system denies timely justice in most cases, according to Greek City Times.

According to the report, the highest number of such cases (86 percent), occurred in Punjab, 11 percent in Sindh, 2 percent in Islamabad, 1 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and none in Balochistan.

Chairperson of VoJ, Joseph Jansen, said forced conversions were linked to the state's abject failure to implement and enforce existing laws against abduction, child marriage and forced marriages.

The VoJ report took note of mob violence against minorities in the name of religion, including the use of Blasphemy laws against them. Leaders of human rights organisations have been protesting the misuse of these laws and have been calling for their review, Greek City Times reported. (ANI)

