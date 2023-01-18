Pakistan: KP CM Mahmood Khan signs summary to dissolve provincial assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday sent a summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, reported Geo News.

The development comes days after Chief Minister Parvez Elahi dissolved Punjab Assembly. KP Assembly will stand dissolved in the next 48 hours even if the governor does not approve it.

CM Mahmood said that the decision to dissolve the assembly was taken in the broader interest of Pakistan.

"I, Mahmood Khan Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in pursuance of Article 112(1) of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of Provincial Assembly of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on January 17, 2023," read the summary.

In a video statement, the KP CM said: "I promised Imran Khan that I would sign the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly by 10 pm and I did."



He added, "We have done whatever we could for our people. Now, the assembly will be dissolved and elections will be held within 90 days."

The PTI would return to power with a two-thirds majority not only in the province but across the country, he added, reported Geo News.

The PTI chairman had announced the dissolution of the assemblies -- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab -- in November last year. However, the plans were delayed due to consultations with allies and countermeasures adopted by the ruling allies in the centre.

Meanwhile, hours after the dissolution of the KP Assembly, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday finally accepted the resignations of 35 members of the lower house of parliament -- 34 belonging to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as well as Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, reported Geo News.

Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Pervez Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Shehryar Khan Afridi, and Imran Khattak are among the lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted. (ANI)

