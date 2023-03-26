Pakistan: Lahore anti-terrorism court grants bail to PTI chief Imran Khan in three cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday granted interim bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in three terrorism cases registered against him, The News International reported.

The cases were registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan at Lahore's Race Course police station under the charges of terror, aiding and abetting.

Imran Khan appeared before the anti-terrorism court in Lahore to secure bail in the cases, which include the Zille Shah murder case, arson, and interference in state affairs, as per the news report.



PTI took to its official Twitter handle to share pictures of Imran Khan present in ATC Lahore court. PTI tweeted, "PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI was present in ATC Lahore today. Barrister @BrSalmanSafdar was present with him."

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Imran Khan in the same case and directed him to approach the relevant court in this matter. PTI chairman Imran Khan, who reached the court, wrote in his petition seeking interim bail that he wants to be involved in the probe but there is a fear of arrest by the police, according to The News International report.

During the hearing, the court directed Imran Khan to be part of the investigation and not remain absent on any hearing date. The ATC approved Imran Khan's bail in three cases until April 24 in return for surety bonds of Pakistani rupees (PKR) 100,000 in each case.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, former Pakistan PM said that he will announce the next action plan during today's gathering. He said that about 1600 PTI workers have been arrested, as per the news report. Imran Khan-led PTI is set to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore at 9 pm. However, the police started a crackdown against PTI workers ahead of the party's gathering while some roads leading to the location have been blocked, Geo News reported.

PTI took to its official Twitter handle to call on its supporters to join the public rally in Minar-e-Pakistan. "Tonight will be our 6th jalsa at Minar i Pakistan & my heart tells me it will break all records.I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi & how we will pull Pak out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in," PTI said in a tweet. (ANI)

