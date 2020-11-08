Pakistan leaders congratulate Biden-Harris duo, hope for better relations between countries

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Following the election victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the US presidential elections, Pakistan leaders on Sunday extended their congratulations to him and his running mate Kamala Harris, and hoped for better relations between both countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Biden and Harris for their victories in the US presidential polls and said that Pakistan would look forward to work with America for peace in Afghanistan and in their region.

In a tweet, Khan also said that he looked forward to Biden's Global Summit on Democracy and working with him to end illegal tax havens and stealth of the nation's wealth by corrupt leaders.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the President-elect, saying that he looked forward to better ties between the US and Pakistan under his leadership.



"Congratulations @JoeBiden on a historic victory for you, the American people and democracy. We look forward to better ties between the US and Pakistan under your leadership," tweeted Sharif.

PML-N vice president and Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif also extended her congratulatory messages to the Biden-Harris duo, stating that their victory would be received favourably across the world.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on the amazing win. This indeed is a victory that will be received favourably across the globe. Hoping this would be a promising start to better, brighter US-Pak relations," she said.

Biden on Saturday (local time) became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.

Harris became the first female vice president, and the first black and Asian-American vice president. (ANI)

