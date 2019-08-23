Pakistan and Sri Lankan flag
Pakistan and Sri Lankan flag

Pakistan left red-faced as Sri Lanka calls out their lies

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:19 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 23 (ANI): After the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka claimed that the island nation's President, Maithripala Sirisena, has acknowledged Jammu and Kashmir as a "disputed territory", Colombo on Thursday called out Islamabad's lies and clarified that the president "did not make any such comments" on the issue.
The Pakistan High Commission, in its press statement dated August 21, said their High Commissioner Major General Shahid Ahmad Hashmat had called on Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region.
It also claimed that Srisena offered to mediate in the matter in order to initiate dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi.
"The President acknowledged that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and expressed his desire that this dispute should be resolved according to wishes of Kashmiris under UN Resolutions. He also offered Sri Lanka's mediation and facilitation of dialogue between Pakistan and India to re-activate the SAARC forum," the statement read.
However, the Sri Lankan President's Media Division asserted that such remarks were never made by Srisena, who gave "a patient hearing to the Pakistan High Commissioner">Pakistan High Commissioner's views and stated that Sri Lanka's interest is to see the growth of regional cooperation and friendship".
"The attention of the President's Media Division has been drawn to a media release issued by the Pakistan High Commission on the High Commissioner's meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena on August 20, 2019," the statement by PMD mentioned.
"The President gave a patient hearing to the Pakistan High Commissioner">Pakistan High Commissioner's views and stated that both India and Pakistan have excellent friendly relations with Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka's interest is to see the growth of regional cooperation and friendship. The President did not make any other comment on the issues pertaining to India and Pakistan," it added.
Since India has announced its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has ramped up its rhetorics against New Delhi.
It approached several countries asking for their support in order to make a strong case against India. It also approached the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with the help of China. However, at the end of the UNSC meeting, last week, China and Pakistan stood isolated as members refused to endorse their position. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:58 IST

Terrorism, corruption being effectively tackled in New India: PM Modi

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism, corruption, nepotism and dynastic rule were being effectively tackled in New India and his government was taking one decision after the other in the spirit of "spasht niti, sahi disha (clear policy, right directi

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:58 IST

India stands with France on all its G7 agendas: Modi

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held an "excellent round" of discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron during which he has conveyed that New Delhi "stands with" Paris on all agendas it is pursuing in the upcoming G7 meeting.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:01 IST

Macron calls for Amazon fires to top G7 summit agenda

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Terming fires in the Amazon an "international crisis", French President Emmanuel Macron has said the arsons will be top of the agenda at the G7 Summit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:53 IST

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to advance ties

Washington [US], Aug 23 (ANI): India and the United States on Thursday held a round of the 2+2 Intersessional meeting in Monterey, California "to advance their military and diplomatic initiatives".

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:30 IST

India to receive first Rafale aircraft next month: PM Modi

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): The first Rafale aircraft will be handed over to India next month, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:31 IST

Houston: 50,000 people register in 3 weeks for Modi address

Houston [US], Aug 23 (ANI): Over 50,000 people have registered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at in the NRG Stadium in Houston, US next month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:45 IST

US, UK, Canada slam China, Pak for persecuting minorities

New York [US], Aug 23 (ANI): At a United Nations meet, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada raised the issue of suppression of religious freedom by China and Pakistan, and slammed the two Asian nations for "persecuting and repressing" their religious minorities.

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 06:48 IST

Pak envoy apprises Sirisena on Kashmir; Sri Lanka desists from speaking

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 23 (ANI): Pakistan High Commissioner Major Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 05:50 IST

Trump to discuss Kashmir, human rights with Modi at G7 Summit in France

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump plans to hold discussions on Kashmir and human rights with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this weekend at the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 04:37 IST

Discussion on Jaitapur nuclear project to come up later this...

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): President Emmanuel Macron here on Thursday (local time) said France and India will hold discussions on Jaitapur nuclear project by the end of this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 04:03 IST

India, France sign agreements on maritime awareness, skill development

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): India and France on Thursday signed an agreement on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Paris-based National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) for the establishment of a 'joint maritime domain awareness mission' to detect and tackle threats emanat

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:09 IST

India, France express commitment to freedom of navigation in Indo-Pacific

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): France on Thursday backed India getting a permanent seat in the UN Security Council as the two countries expressed their resolve towards freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific and said they were committed towards multilateralism.

Read More
iocl