Pakistan logs 2,060 new COVID-19 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan reported 2,060 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,236,888 across the country, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic said.



Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 454,510 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 427,583 people.

A total of 27,524 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including 42 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said. The country currently has 52,042 active cases, while 1,157,322 others have recovered. (ANI/Xinhua)



