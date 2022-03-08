Pakistan logs 378 fresh COVID cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): Pakistan reported 378 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,515,392 in the country, including 29,346 active cases.

The total number of deaths due to the virus mounted to 30,281 with the addition of new fatalities, according to NCOC.



A total of 29,216 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 378 turned out to be positive, thus recording a case positivity rate of 1.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, of the total positive cases, as many as 778 patients continue to remain under critical care while 603 people suffering from coronavirus recovered in the same duration.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with a total of 570,353 infections so far, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 502,968 cases so far according to the NCOC data. (ANI)

