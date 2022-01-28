Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 cases since start of the pandemic

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 28 (ANI): Pakistan reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020, reaching the total coronavirus cases tally to 1,402,070 so far, local media reported on Friday.

According to National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data, the cases continue to rise amid a spread of the Omicron variant and the country recorded 8,183 cases of the infection in the last 24 hours, Geo tv reported.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 death toll also reached a new high since October 6, 2021, as 30 more people succumbed to the virus overnight.



A total of 39 people died of COVID-19 on October 6, 2021.

As per the statistics issued by the NCOC, 68,624 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 8,183 came back positive, pushing the total number of cases reported so far to 1,402,070.

With the detection of new cases, the country's current positivity rate swelled to 11.92 per cent, while the active case count stands at 98,221. (ANI)

