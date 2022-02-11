Pakistan logs over 3,900 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Pakistan recorded 3,914 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, local media reported citing the National Command and Operation.

With this, the country's overall caseload reached 1,474,075, The News International reported on Thursday.

According to NCOC data, the new coronavirus infections were detected after the testing of 54,638 samples in the last 24 hours, placing the country's COVID-19 positivity rate at 7.1 per cent.



Meanwhile, 47 people suffering from the infection died overnight, taking Pakistan's nationwide COVID-19 death tally to 29,648.

Moreover, the country's active case count stood at 84,670 as per the latest data after 5,459 coronavirus patients recovered in a day, according to the media report.

Notably, Pakistan is facing the fifth deadly wave of coronavirus, numbers are increasing with each passing day and the new NCOC data only reveal a further upward trend. (ANI)

