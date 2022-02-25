Pakistan looking for Russian assistance in energy sector

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sees his Russian visit as one of the rarest opportunities for his energy-starved country.

Pakistan is eyeing gains in strategic, energy, and regional connectivity from Russia, reported Dawn. This comes at a time when tensions at Ukraine's borders are escalating after Russia's announcement of its recognition of the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, however, rejected the notion about the timing of the visit. "Yes there is a global tension but our visit is of bilateral nature and a similar path was taken in the visit to China where economy, economic indicators, and connectivity was at the heart of that tour," he said.



Pakistan has been facing an unprecedented energy crisis. The frequent and long energy shortages are creating difficulties for common households as well as hampering industrial output. This has impacted exports as well.

It further reported that the unprecedented power crisis, mismanagement and lack of recovery plan are nudging the country toward economic calamity. The uneven and interrupted supply of gas, electricity and petroleum products are leading to discomfort among different provincial governments and the federal government of Islamabad.

Many cities in Pakistan are witnessing protests from people over natural gas shortage and prolonged power outages. Electricity is not available for several hours across Pakistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the power shortage leaves people without electricity for 18 hours. And whenever there is electricity, voltage is low, which is making people difficult to draw drinking water. This has led to protests and people especially women are blocking roads to vent their anger.

A senior government official in his interaction with the Pakistani journalists said that energy would be the key sector Pakistan is looking to aim for. (ANI)

