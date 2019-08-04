Pakistan flag
Pakistan flag

Pakistan loses 3 key positions in WTO

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:50 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 04 (ANI): Pakistan has lost three key positions in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government failed to finalise a candidate for the post of ambassador at the world body.
The country lost the chairmanship of WTO's Committee on Trade and Environment (CTE) and Advisory Centre on WTO Law (ACWL). It is also no more a coordinator at Friends of E-commerce for Development, Express Tribune reported.
The WTO is an intergovernmental organisation that is concerned with the regulation of international trade between nations.
The post for the ambassador at the permanent mission of Pakistan at the WTO fell vacant after then-ambassador Tauqir Shah was called back by the government in August last year.
The government started the process for the selection of Shah's replacement in June. However, it has failed to finalise a candidate out of 15 applicants.
Out of 15 candidates, some of the applicants do not meet the selection criteria. At least three of them are over-aged, and at least one applicant does not meet the experience criterion. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:12 IST

