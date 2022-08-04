Pakistan: Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed Corps Commander Quetta

Quetta [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday was appointed Commander 12 Corps, Quetta, replacing Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali who was killed in a helicopter crash in Balochistan, the Pakistan military said, reported the local media.

"Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor appointed Commander 12 Corps, Quetta," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement and as reported by The Express Tribune.

"He is replacing Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali HI(M) TBT and Bar, shaheed who embraced shahadat [martyrdom] in a helicopter crash due to bad weather during flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan, on August 1, 2022," reported The Express Tribune citing the military's media wing.



The remains of the military chopper's wreckage, along with the bodies of the six officers and crew members who were aboard, were found in a coastal Balochistan area on Tuesday.

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz were on board the Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation.

Notably, Lt Gen Ali was in charge of overseeing relief efforts in Balochistan, which has been severely affected by flash floods brought on by the province's intense monsoon rains, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

