"Pakistan makes statements to divert attention": Defence expert on Pak army chief Munir's claims

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): In response to the barbed remarks of newly appointed Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir on India, defence expert Qamar Agah said that Pakistan has made this kind of statement in the past as well in order to divert attention.

"We have often seen in the past whenever any general comes to power in Pakistan, they make big statements, big claims. We all know Pakistan was defeated by India in 1965, 1971. This is history, but what happened to Pakistan is known to all. Pakistan was partitioned and Bangladesh was formed that too with the help of India," Qamar Agah told ANI.

Agah's dig at Pakistan came after the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan said that India will "never" achieve its aim of reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the Pakistani forces are ready to defend its country if attacked.

He said that whenever there is an internal crisis in Pakistan, it raises an issue with India to divert the people's attention there.



"We have always seen in the past that whenever their internal crisis comes, they try to divert the attention of the people in Pakistan towards India, sometimes they do something, sometimes they create border disputes. He realised that Pakistan Army has always failed with India and cannot even protect its territorial integrity," he said.

Agha stated that the Indian Army is completely ready, but the Indian Government and Army must decide on the timing.

"Indian army is fully ready to gear up. The time will be decided by the army, by the Indian government. We don't want bloodshed, we don't want innocent people to be killed. Our army is well trained," he added.

Agah also spoke about the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "PM Modi is a global leader as we have seen in G20 and other international forums."

"Modi ji is a global leader as we have seen in G20 and other international forums. India's image as a global leader is well established in the global community," Agha said. (ANI)

