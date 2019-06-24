Pakistan: Man rapes 12-year-old girl, abandons her in a field

Rahim Yar Khan [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): A man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in the Basti Mohana area here on Sunday and abandoned her in a field after the sexual assault.

The man, who has since been identified as Ismail, is absconding. The police have launched efforts to nab the alleged rapist, after an FIR was registered by the girl's family at the Saddar Sadiqabad police station, according to Geo News.

The minor has been taken to the Shaikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital for medical tests. She was reportedly attending a wedding with her family when the crime took place. (ANI)

