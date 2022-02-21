Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan over new laws 'to silence media, Opposition'

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday hit out at the Imran Khan government over its recent move to make amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016 and the Election Act, 2017 saying they are meant to silence the media and the Opposition.

Tweeting in Urdu, Nawaz said that the laws which the PTI-led government is passing will be used against Prime Minister Imran Khan and company in future. "However, these laws will ultimately be used against Imran and company." She further said, "Don't say that you hadn't been warned."



Under the ordinance, the definition of a "person" has been broadened to include any company, association, institution, organization, authority, or any other. Furthermore, anyone found guilty of attacking a person's "identity" will now be sentenced to five years instead of three years, reported The News International.

Another amendment to the country's election laws allows any person holding any office under the constitution or any other law, to visit or address public meetings in "any area or constituency".

Last Friday, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) expressed 'deep concern' over the arrest of senior journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig under the Anti-Terrorism Act after an alleged 'cybercrime complaint' was lodged by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Baig. (ANI)

