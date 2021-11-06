Pakistan: Maulana Fazl convenes PDM leadership meeting to discuss inflation

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday convened a meeting of the leadership on an urgent basis to discuss the petrol price hike, inflation and other issues of national importance, local media reported.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, sharing the meeting's agenda, said the Opposition alliance will discuss its strategy for the joint session of the Parliament in the meeting, Geo News reported.

It further reported that other issues that will be discussed by the PDM leadership include a hike in petrol prices, the surging inflation and the alliance's strategy for anti-government protests.



On Friday, the PTI government announced a hike in the price of petrol by Pakistani Rs 8.03 per litre, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase.

Imran Khan on Wednesday announced "country's biggest-ever" subsidy package worth Rs 120 billion, providing the 30 per cent discount on ghee, flour, and pulses to support 130 million people by ebbing away from the impact of inflation.

Shortly after Khan's announcement opposition leaders had criticised the move and had called it an "acceptance of the government's failure" and "nothing but a joke", said the Pakistani publication.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that the PM's package is "too little for 200 million people," Geo News reported.

Following suit, former senator and PPP leader Sherry Rehman had termed PM Imran Khan's address to the nation a "bizarre speech", and called the premier the "Blame Minister of Pakistan". (ANI)

