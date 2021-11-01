Pakistan may face fifth COVID-19 wave due to slow vaccination

Islamabad [Pakistan] November 1 (ANI): Senior officials have informed that Pakistan could be facing the fifth wave of coronavirus in winter due to the slow pace of vaccination in the country.

"The government has achieved vaccination targets to some extent, millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus," said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Samaa TV reported.

Sultan warned that the fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations is not increased.



In total, more than 150 million people in the country need to be vaccinated. So far 26 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 20 per cent more have received a single dose.

"The second dose is vital for protection against Covid," Sultan was quoted as saying by Samaa TV.

The number of active cases in Pakistan stands at 22,545. A total of 28,456 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the country since the pandemic started, Geo News reported. (ANI)

