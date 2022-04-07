Pakistan may head towards civil war, says Shabir Choudhry

London [UK], April 7 (ANI): Pakistani activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shabir Choudhry, said that Pakistan may head toward civil war amidst the worsening political situation in the country.

He made this statement while asking questions to Masarat Alam Bhat, separatist leader and Kashmir National Party chairman, on his YouTube video posted on Wednesday.

Upon Choudhary's question regarding the possibility of civil war in Pakistan, Bhat replied that there is the possibility of a civil war in Pakistan as the current situation in Pakistan is unstable. He questioned, "Have you seen such a situation in Pakistan in the previous government?"



Bhat said that whenever Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan feels that he is going to lose the support, he becomes a child and start doing different activities. He doubted that there are some people behind Imran khan that supports him as he felt that Pakistan Opposition leaders like Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Fazal-ur-Rehman, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) are stronger than Imran Khan still Khan's party defeated them.

Bhat mentioned Imran Khan's wife's friend Farah Khan and said that she went to Dubai alone as soon as the Parliament was dissolved in Pakistan. He further accused her of bribery.

Citing Imran Khan's statement on traitors on the Pakistani channel, Choudhry asked that the way Imran Khan is calling everyone traitors and also asking to hang them is dangerous for the country. Upon this, Bhat replied that what else could you expect from a PM who already said such a statement on the national channel.

During the half-and-hour long discussion, both have discussed the delay of Pakistan Supreme court decisions on the case related to the constitutionality of the steps taken by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for the dismissal of the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan and subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly.

In this discussion, both have not given any appropriate reason but said that struggle between Peshawar and Rawalpindi could be the possible reason for the delay in the Pakistan SC decision. (ANI)

