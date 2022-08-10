Pakistan media regulatory warns TV channels against airing misinformation concerning state institutions

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday issued a warning to all satellite TV channels against spreading "propaganda", "misinformation and disinformation" concerning state institutions.

"Airing of such content is in violation of the directives issued by the authority, provisions of PEMRA Electronic Media (programmes and advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015 and the principles laid down by the Superior Courts," according to Geo News citing the statement issued by PEMRA.

"... all satellite TV channel licensees are hereby directed to follow the principles laid down in the constitution as well as the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in suo moto case no 28 of 2018 and the judgement of the Islamabad High Court passed in Criminal Original No 270/2019 dated 25-11-2019 and ensure strict compliance to the relevant provisions of PEMRA laws," the statement read.

This statement comes after the Pakistani media portal aired a report that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has reportedly activated its strategic media cell to malign Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, referring to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's arrest.

The media outlet said that it is a clear violation of Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders which barred the PEMRA from closing the news channel.



Transmission of Pakistan's local media outlet ARY News was suspended in different parts of Pakistan on Monday, reported Geo News.

"After the ban on ARY yesterday, they've today arrested @SHABAZGIL. Pakistan is living under a fascist imported government, that doesn't care about the human rights of the people of Pakistan. We strongly demand the immediate release of Dr Gill," Imran Khan's PTI tweeted.

PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Gill was picked up from Banigala Chowk by unidentified personnel in cars with missing number plates.

"Shahbaz Gil has been abducted from Bani Gala Chowk by people who came in vehicles without number plates," Chaudhry tweeted.

"Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? This is an abduction, not an arrest. Political workers are treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks," Imran Khan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), over the disinformation case, said that it has always supported the freedom of expression and freedom of the media, however, it condemns disinformation against the institutions, Geo reported. (ANI)

