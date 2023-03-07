Pakistan: Militants throw grenades at two police posts in Peshawar

Peshawar [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Two police posts came under attack when militants threw grenades in the Malazai and Jabba Masjid areas of Peshawar on Monday, officials said, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

According to officials, the first incident took place in the jurisdiction of Regi police station when unknown militants hurled a grenade, which fell in an open area around the Malazai police post. There were no casualties in the attack.

Militants also threw grenades at the Jabba Masjid police post in the jurisdiction of the Michni Gate police station. There were, however, no casualties.

The officials said the Counter Terrorism Department had registered the cases, according to Dawn.



Recently, at least nine security personnel were killed and 13 were injured in an explosion near a truck of the Balochistan Constabulary in the Bolan district of Balochistan on Monday. The Police suspected it a suicide attack.

According to officials, the explosion occurred at the Kambri bridge on the Quetta-Sibi highway and targeted a vehicle of security forces.

"This seems to be a suicide attack," a senior security official told The Express Tribune. He said the bomber rammed his explosive-laden motorcycle into the police vehicle.

The Balochistan Constabulary personnel were returning from duty in Sibi Mela when they were targeted. The truck overturned with the intensity of the explosion.

The bodies and injured personnel were shifted to Sibi where they were provided medical aid. The condition of some of the injured is reportedly critical which may increase the death toll. (ANI)

