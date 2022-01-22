Pakistan Minister Asad Umar blames Imran Khan for sending Nawaz Sharif to London

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for sending Nawaz Sharif to London.

Umar revealed that it was "100 per cent Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision" to send former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for his medical treatment, Geo News reported.

"PM Imran Khan conducted a meeting which held discussions on whether or not to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad," said Umar.

This decision to let him go was made by the prime minister, said the planning minister, as reported by Geo News.



Umar said that he was present during a meeting conducted by the premier which held discussions on whether or not to allow Nawaz to travel for treatment abroad. He further said that there were six to eight other members present.

"This was first discussed in a cabinet meeting," he said, adding that the decision was entirely made by the prime minister and the premier did not say that the decision was not his, reported Geo News reported.

Nawaz Sharif, 71, convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

Khan has always targeted Nawaz Sharif over corruption charges. Meanwhile, in a new damning revelation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had given false information on funding received from abroad and in fact, hid its real assets to the tune of Pak Rupees (PKR) 310 million.

The report of the ECP's scrutiny committee has come like a bombshell to the party and its leader at a time when the Prime Minister stands isolated both domestically and internationally. (ANI)

