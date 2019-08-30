Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid got an electric shock while addressing a gathering on Friday. Photo/ANI
Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid got an electric shock while addressing a gathering on Friday. Photo/ANI

Pakistan Minister gets a shock after mentioning PM Modi's name

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:46 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed got an electric shock while addressing a gathering on Friday.
In a video which has gone viral on social media, Rashid while addressing the gathering says "hum tumhari Modi niyaton se waqif hain (we are aware of your intentions, Narendra Modi)".
The second he passes the comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he gets an electric shock.
"Current lag gaya. Khair koi baat nahi. Mera khayal hai, current aa gaya. Modi is jalse ko nakam nahi kr sakta (I think it was current. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot foil this meeting)," the Pakistani minister added.
The Pakistani Minister is infamous for being a motor mouth.
On August 28, he had predicted that a full-blown war between India and Pakistan may likely occur in the month of "October or the next month."
While addressing media in Rawalpindi, Rashid had claimed that 'decisive time for Kashmir's struggle' has come. "This is going to be the last war between both countries," he was quoted as saying by Pakistan Today.
The remark by Pakistan Minister came two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan">Imran Khan threatened India of a nuclear war.
Khan in a televised address said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir.
Pakistan has been disturbed by the Indian government's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue. (ANI)

