Pakistan Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled at London, protesters chant 'chorni, chorni'

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by overseas Pakistanis at a coffee shop in London.

A video went viral on the internet where the overseas Pakistanis were seen circling Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. The overseas Pakistani were criticising the minister for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan, reported ARY News.

Pakistanis followed Marriyum, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, out on the streets, shouting 'chorni, chorni (thief, thief)'.



The video of the entire heckling incident went viral on the internet in small clips, shows that Aurangzeb did not react to the overseas nationals' protest and kept herself busy on her mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the ministers came forward to defend the Marriyum and said she handled the situation with "grace and composure" in the face, reported Dawn.

According to Dawn, Aurangzeb was harassed and heckled by former Pak PM Imran Khan's supporters in a shop.

A woman in the video was seen saying Aurangzeb of "making grand claims on television there but here she does not carry a dupatta on her head."

Replying to the video shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Talat Hussain, Aurangzeb said she was "sad to see the toxic impact [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan's politics of hate and divisiveness have had on our brothers and sisters."

Minister also said she had stayed and answered "each and every question" of the riled-up crowd, reported Dawn.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail saluted Aurangzeb for her "grace and composure" in the face of such harassment and baseless lies.

"I salute my sister @Marriyum_A for her grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies from that uncouth woman (who can be heard but thankfully cannot be seen)," he said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the times of some of the classes have not changed even after going to Britain, overseas Pakistanis are representing the lowest level of our society.

"Giving this colour to political differences is a sign of bad training and a trend that is the height of intolerance. The violent trend in politics after Madhhab will destroy our society," he added.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the incident as the "most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans".

He praised the information minister for showing grace and "boldly" facing the crowd. "Truly a lioness!" Iqbal added as quoted by Dawn. (ANI)