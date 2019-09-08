A policeman stands guard as Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Peshawar, Pakistan
A policeman stands guard as Shi'ite Muslim women watch a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan: Mobile services blocked, security beefed up in Sindh for Muharram processions

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:56 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 08 (ANI): Authorities here on Sunday suspended mobile services in Karachi and Nawabshah as part of security measures during Muharram processions.
Sindh government has confirmed that mobile service was suspended in 245 areas in Karachi.
The province's Home Department Secretary Abdul Kabir Qazi said that cellular signals were jammed in the areas which are "flashpoints" and where major processions and 'majlis' (gatherings) are held. The service will be suspended in all areas where processions have been planned, including small towns, reported Dawn.
Security has been beefed up in the province to prevent any untoward incidents.
Around 70,000 police personnel have been deployed in various parts of Sindh, including 17,558 in Karachi, 16,816 in Hyderabad, 2,237 in Mirpurkhas, 9,280 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 8,258 in Sukkar and 15,404 in Larkana.
According to The News International, there would be a ban on publication and broadcasting of "hate material".
The police have said that the cellular services will remain suspended in Nawabshah, as well as Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts until the evenings of the ninth and 10th of Muharram.
Similar actions have been taken in other provinces too. In the Pakistani province of Punjab, 3,000 security personnel have been deployed in Rawalpindi to ensure the safety of the procession.
In Islamabad, Section 144 will be imposed in areas from where the processions will pass on the ninth day of Muharram. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

President Kovind embarks on 9-day visit to Iceland, Switzerland, Slovenia

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday embarked on an official nine-day visit to Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia to enhance India's political and economic ties with the three European countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:14 IST

US is still working toward a Taliban peace deal: Pompeo

Washington [US], Sept 8 (ANI): Despite President Donald Trump announcing the decision to call off US-Taliban peace talks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that the administration is still working toward a deal and but it will not proceed until the Taliban delivers on its commitments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:10 IST

Typhoon Faxai to make landfall in Tokyo tomorrow

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 08 (ANI): A strong typhoon with a record level of gusts and torrential rains is expected to make landfall near Tokyo by early Monday morning, reported NHK.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:44 IST

Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 8 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Nepal on Sunday evening on a three-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:59 IST

Pakistan summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:53 IST

S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months: Russia

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Sakhalin island), [Russia], Sept 8 (Sputnik/ANI): Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Sunday said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:39 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 28 times in 24 hrs, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Sept 08 (ANI): Russia on Sunday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 28 times in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:26 IST

Nepal: 1,000 cases of dengue confirmed in Chitwan, awareness...

Chitwan [Nepal] Sept 8 (ANI): Nepal has begun large-scale awareness campaigns to deal with the dengue outbreak in Chitwan District after nearly 1,000 people were infected last month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:09 IST

Hong Kong: Bizwomen to defend government actions in dealing with...

Hong Kong, Sept 8 (ANI): Top Hong Kong businesswomen are going to appear for the city in United Nation's top human rights body in Geneva to defend the government actions in dealing with the pro-democracy protest in the financial capital of Asia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:01 IST

Afghanistan commits to holding presidential poll on time

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The Afghan government has reiterated its stance to hold the Presidential elections on time and move forward the ongoing peace process with "full wisdom and precision."

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:56 IST

Website of Pak state broadcaster briefly hacked

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): The website of Radio Pakistan, the national state broadcaster, was briefly hacked on Sunday, Dawn reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:10 IST

Hurricane Dorian: India extends USD 1 mn aid to Bahamas

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): India on Sunday said it will extend immediate disaster relief of USD 1 million to the Bahamas which is facing the wrath of Hurricane Dorian.

Read More
iocl