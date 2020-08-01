Pakistan must engage in civilised, friendly relationship with Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 1 (ANI): Condemning the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan border clash in which nine people were killed, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai urged Pakistan to "engage in a civilised and friendly relationship with Afghanistan," TOLO news reported.

"I once again call on the govt of Pakistan to engage in a civilised and friendly relationship with Afghanistan," Karzai was quoted as saying.

Citing a Defense Ministry statement, TOLO news had on July 31 reported an overnight artillery attack targeted residential areas in the Spin Boldak district of the Kandahar province on the Afghan border with Pakistan.

The cross-border shelling killed as many as nine Afghan civilians and left 50 others wounded. (ANI)

