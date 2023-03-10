Pakistan must not change demographics of PoK: United Kashmir People's National Party

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], March 10 (ANI): Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, central spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), in a press statement said that Pakistan should include and register the separate identity of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and the local language boxes in the ongoing census in PoK.

PoK and Gilgit Baltistan is a disputed area and is a part of the Indian territory.

According to the United Nations resolution on Kashmir and the constitution and map of Pakistan, the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, are disputed and the Jammu Kashmir issue will be resolved as per the wishes and aspirations of the people of the Union Territory.

Pakistan first deleted the text native of the Former State of Jammu Kashmir from the digital NDARA ID cards of the residents of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. The separate identity of PoK and local language boxes have been excluded from the census form.





This shows Islamabad's expansionist ambitions and intentions to change the demographics of our region.

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan further said that the United Nations had already been informed about this conspiracy. During the ongoing 52nd Session of the United Nations Council for Human Rights in Geneva, this issue will be raised once again.

In order to prevent non-state people from being settled under this census in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmiris need to be vigilant and keep an eye on their respective areas, villages, and neighbourhoods. Domiciles had issues with numerous non-state people and their names have been included in the data of different families according to credible evidence and sources.

"We warn Pakistan that turning the local populations of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan into a minority will have disastrous effects not only on the peace and security of Jammu Kashmir but the entire region," Khan said.

He added, "Pakistan must refrain from such actions that affect the disputed status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. All conscious Kashmiris should strongly resist and protest against such expansionist ambitions and the conspiracy to erase our identity." (ANI)

