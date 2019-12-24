Pakistan: NAB arrests former interior minister in sports complex corruption case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 24 (ANI): Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested former Interior Minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal for alleged corruption in a spots city project.

Iqbal was arrested from NAB's office in Rawalpindi where he had appeared to record his statement in the case regarding alleged corruption in Narowal Sports City (NSC) Project, Dawn reported.

The PML-N leader will be produced before an accountability court today, where NAB will ask for his physical remand.

Iqbal, who served as the Interior Minister from August 2017 to May 2018, is accused of using funds of the federal government and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city being established in Narowal. (ANI)

