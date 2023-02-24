Pakistan: NAB chairman quits office citing "interference" and "pressure"

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Citing "interference" and "pressure" Aftab Sultan, the Chairman of Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB), resigned from his position on Tuesday, reported Dawn.

Sultan, however, did not elaborate on who was pressuring him. He served for eight months.

Notably, the main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan claimed he was being coerced to file corruption references against their chief Imran Khan, reported Dawn.

Soon after his resignation, Sultan held a farewell meeting with NAB officers.

According to a press release issued by NAB, Sultan expressed satisfaction at upholding "his principles" and not bowing to any "pressure".

"I can neither initiate a false case nor drop an established reference merely because the culprit was related to some big shot," the press release quoted Sultan as saying, without mentioning any specific case.

He said that throughout his professional career, he tried to act according to the law and never compromised on his principles, reported Dawn.



He said continuity of the political process and elections were essential. The former NAB chief said he had complete faith in the bureau's young officers to uphold high moral values and rule of law.

Sultan had persistently complained of receiving "dictations through telephone calls" but he refused to extend undue favours in cases, a source has told Dawn.

The source said that the impression in the media that Sultan was not taking any action on cases irked him.

Sultan, a retired officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, has not always seen eye to eye with those at the helm.

Sultan had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which was subsequently accepted, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed.

"The chairman National Accountability Bureau, Aftab Sultan presented his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif citing personal reasons. The PM appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted his resignation," an official PMO press release said.

In July 2022, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief and retired police officer Aftab Sultan as the new chairman of the NAB for three years.

He had replaced Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal - who was alleged by then-opposition (now government) of collusion with former prime minister Imran Khan for 'going hard' on them, reported Dawn.

Following Sultan's resignation, NAB Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah has been given the acting charge as chairman. (ANI)

