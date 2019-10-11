Pakistan: NAB gets 14-day remand of Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday was granted 14-day physical remand of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in connection to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The jailed leader was arrested by NAB earlier in the day and was produced before an accountability court here, according to Dawn. The court has ordered the accountability bureau to present Nawaz on October 25.

Other members of the Sharif family, including Maryam Nawaz, are also accused of being involved in money laundering in the case.

NAB has accused Nawaz of being a direct beneficiary of Chaudhry Sugar Mills and his daughter, Maryam -- who was arrested in connection with the case along with her cousin Yousuf Abbas -- for holding over 12 million shares in the sugar mills.

The NAB prosecutor also said that CSM's accounts had received foreign funds, adding that in 1992, one foreign company had credited Nawaz with PKR 55.5 million.

However, Nawaz's counsel Amjad Pervez denied that his client had ever been a shareholder or director in CSM.

"Nawaz is serving his sentence after a trial and his arrest is not as per the law. Nawaz should not be handed over to the agency on physical remand for even an hour," said Advocate Pervez, making an appeal to the court. (ANI)

