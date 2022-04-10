Pakistan National Assembly Speaker, Dy Speaker resign ahead of no-confidence vote

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri tendered their resignations amid the high political drama in the country ahead of the no-confidence vote.

The vote on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government has begun in the National Assembly.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

The opposition party had moved the no-trust motion against the PM on March 8. Imran Khan received a massive blow after PTI lost its key ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote. (ANI)