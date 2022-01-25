Pakistan Navy inducts China-made multi-role frigate

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday inducted a Chinese multi-role frigate as part of efforts to strengthen its sea frontiers.

The induction ceremony of the PNS Tughril, the first of four Type 054-A/P frigates, was held at the Navy Dockyard in Karachi, Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

Pakistan Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that the Type 054A/P is a potent platform, fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors.

Niazi said the ship is designed for combat in a multi-threat environment, and it can generate the requisite firepower in multiple domains with supersonic surface-to-surface cruise missiles, air defence missiles and anti-submarine warfare torpedoes.

He added that these capabilities will enable Pakistan Navy to remain on par with contemporary trends in naval warfare.

China and Pakistan, the iron brothers, signed the contract for four Type 054A/Ps in June 2018, Chinese state media tabloid Global Times reported.

The first hull of this class was launched in Shanghai in August 2020, and it was later delivered to the Pakistan Navy in November last year, the report added.

The frigate is the most advanced surface combat vessel China has ever exported. During the induction occasion, the Pakistan Navy also welcomed 10 Sea King helicopters acquired from Qatar.

This development comes as the Pakistan Navy is undertaking an important renewal of its fleet, with the procurement of several modern platforms. According to Naval News, Pakistan will also commission new corvettes from Turkey and OPV from the Netherlands. (ANI)