Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File photo)
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File photo)

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif discharged from hospital

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:23 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here and shifted to his residence -- Jati Umra -- on Wednesday.
Sharif was admitted to the SIMS on October 22 after his health conditions deteriorated drastically due to "critically" low platelet count.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in a statement, said that an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been set up at Sharif's residence and the doctors have put a ban on the people visiting him, reported Geo News.
Adding that there were chances that an infection might develop due to low platelet counts, Aurangzeb said the doctors suggested the setting up of a special medical unit at Sharif's residence.
"The unit was set up under the supervision of Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and the doctors will be present in the ICU round the clock," she added.
Sharif was accompanied by his mother, daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members when he was shifted from the hospital to his residence.
On October 29, Sharif was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in connection with Al Azizia and Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption cases.
The ailing Pakistani leader was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Besides this, he was remanded to the NAB custody in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:35 IST

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Finland counterpart

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Finland counterpart Pekka Haavisto in New Delhi on Wednesday and held delegation-level talks to boost bilateral ties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:04 IST

Pakistan illegally occupied PoK, Gilgit Baltistan, says activist

Washington D. C. [US], Nov 6 (ANI): Senge H Sering, a political activist from Gilgit Baltistan, alleged that Pakistan is violating UN Security Council Resolution and it continues to illegally occupy the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Johnson, via phone, urges Trump to lift tariffs on goods,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over issues related to trade and tariffs ahead of an upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) that is scheduled to take plac

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:57 IST

lSIS-Khorasan attempted Suicide Attack in India in 2018: Top US Official

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): The Khorasan group of the ISIS or the ISIS-K, which specifically operates in south Asia, attempted a suicide attack in India 2018, a top American official has informed lawmakers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:02 IST

Pashtun activist urge Pakistan to stop extra-judicial killings...

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 6 (ANI): A Pashtun activist and member of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has urged Pakistan to end the extra-judicial killings of civilians in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region located in the northeastern part of the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:10 IST

15 killed in attack in Thailand's Yala province

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 6 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others suffered injuries in an attack on a security checkpoint in a Muslim-majority province in southern Thailand, security officials said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:51 IST

Pakistan fearful of strategic encirclement by India: US Report...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): US Congressional Report on Afghan Affairs has specifically mentioned that Pakistan has been playing 'an active but negative role' in Afghanistan while simultaneously, is fearful of strategic encirclement by India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:52 IST

Sikh pilgrims reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib from Canada in a bus...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): A bus carrying Sikh pilgrims from Canada reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal, a stop of their journey to the new Kartarpur Corridor to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:47 IST

Pak seeks $9 bn loan from China to fund CPEC projects

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday sought a USD nine billion loan from China to finance road and infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:44 IST

Roger Stone leaves first day of trial amid alleged medical emergencies

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): The trial of Roger Stone, the former campaigner of President Donald Trump, took off an unusual start on Tuesday (local time) amid a host of medical issues that resulted in the lobbyist abruptly leaving the courtroom.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:39 IST

US man pleads guilty to plotting Cleveland bomb attack

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): A US citizen, who has been accused of plotting a July 4 bomb attack in Cleveland last year, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of trying to provide material support to al-Qaeda terrorists, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:31 IST

3 slain Khalistani leaders, including Bhindranwale in Kartarpur...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A video song released by the Pakistan government welcoming Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib has created a controversy as it has pictures of three Khalistani separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the background in one part of the clip.

Read More
iocl