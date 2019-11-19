Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif leaves for London for medical treatment

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left for London in an air ambulance for medical treatment.

Sharif is accompanied by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and his personal physician Adnan Khan. His departure was delayed by over a week as his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List.

The air ambulance arrived from Doha early morning at Lahore airport's Haj Terminal. An intensive care unit and an operation theatre have been set up inside while a team of doctors and paramedics will also be on board, Dawn reported.

Sharif was accompanied to the airport by a large number of supporters as well as party leaders.

Sources had earlier told ANI that Sharif will be admitted to London's Charlestown Clinic. All the arrangements for his medical treatment at the clinic have been completed.

Sharif has secured an eight-week bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. He was serving seven years imprisonment in connection with the case. He also got bail from the LHC in the money laundering case.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister was rushed to the hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail last month after his personal physician Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Nawaz, who has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder, was recommended by doctors to go abroad as his condition continued to deteriorate despite treatment. Doctors were struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal. (ANI)

